Assam Police Warn of Legal Action Against Those Spreading LPG and Fuel Shortage Rumours

The Assam Police have issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or groups found spreading false or misleading information about shortages of LPG, petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), and other petroleum products in the state.

In an official advisory, the police said certain elements may be attempting to spread misinformation to create confusion and panic among the public, and urged residents not to believe or forward unverified messages about fuel shortages on social media or other communication platforms.

