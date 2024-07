Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Mentioning that some individuals are circulating some photographs alleging they’re from Assam, Assam Police said that this is fake news and it was debunked by Assam Police in 2022 as well. They urged citizens not to share or forward misleading information adding that action will be taken against those attempting to create panic with misinformation.

