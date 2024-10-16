Assam Police’s step towards inter-state police cooperation

You will be the face of law and order: DGP

Guwahati: In an inspiring ceremony, Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, GP Singh, addressed 700 new recruits of the Goa Police, marking the first recruitment since 2013. The recruits, comprising 569 men and 131 women, are set to embark on a transformative 43-week training program at the prestigious Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, stated a press release.

GP Singh emphasized the significance of their profession, stating, “You are not just joining the police force; you are becoming part of a legacy—a force that serves with honour, courage, and commitment to justice.” The training program will focus on developing essential qualities such as discipline, loyalty, physical fitness, and proficiency in weapons.

The DGP highlighted the immense responsibility of wearing the police uniform, reminding recruits that they will be the face of law and order, tasked with protecting the lives, rights, and property of the people. He stressed the importance of values such as pride in service, loyalty to the nation, and selflessness in duty.

In addition to the Goa Police recruits, GP Singh also addressed 1957 newly recruited Manipur Police Constables undergoing basic training at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon.

This significant recruitment drive underscores the commitment to enhancing public safety and justice in the region. With the guidance of experienced leaders like GP Singh, these new recruits are poised to make a positive impact in their communities.

