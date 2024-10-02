DB Stock Owner Will Be Caught Soon: Assam DGP GP Singh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Director General of Police, GP Singh, has assured that the owner of DB Stock Broking Firm, Deepankar Barman, will soon be apprehended. The investigation is ongoing, with technical evidence being gathered, and multiple agencies, including the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department, are involved. Singh is confident that Barman will be caught soon.

“The new cases are all technical evidence cases related to DB Stock Broking Firm, and the owner, Deepankar Barman, will not be able to escape!” said by DGP GP Singh.

DGP Singh said, “No accused can evade police arrest as the evidence is completely digital. We have all the information regarding who paid the money and the amount of financial transactions, etc. The investigation is proceeding based on technical evidence. Everyone, including the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department, is investigating. Deepankar Barman will be caught one day or the other, and those related to this scam, etc. The investigation team has the specific information of a money trail related to the trading fraud, and the accused will face proper consequences.”

“At this moment, I cannot detail every point of the investigation before the public as the probe is underway,” DGP added.

