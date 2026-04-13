Assam Political Leaders Mourn Asha Bhosle's Passing, Recall Her Deep Connection With Assamese Music

Political leaders and parties across Assam have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac ailment, bringing to a close one of the most extraordinary careers in the history of Indian music.

Gaurav Gogoi: "A Golden Era in Indian Music Has Ended"

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi described her passing as a profound loss to the nation's music fraternity.

He said that Asha Bhosle's melodious voice had touched the hearts of millions over several decades, and that her death marks the end of a golden era in Indian music.

Gogoi also highlighted her deep connection with Assam, noting that her influence on Assamese music was unparalleled. He said her versatility — spanning classical to modern songs — captivated audiences across generations, and that her artistic legacy would continue to inspire for years to come.

Also Read: Northeast CMs Mourn Asha Bhosle’s Death, Call Her a Timeless Voice of Indian Music