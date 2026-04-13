Assam Political Leaders Mourn Asha Bhosle's Passing, Recall Her Deep Connection With Assamese Music

Political leaders and parties across Assam have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac ailment, bringing to a close one of the most extraordinary careers in the history of Indian music.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi described her passing as a profound loss to the nation's music fraternity.
He said that Asha Bhosle's melodious voice had touched the hearts of millions over several decades, and that her death marks the end of a golden era in Indian music.
Gogoi also highlighted her deep connection with Assam, noting that her influence on Assamese music was unparalleled. He said her versatility — spanning classical to modern songs — captivated audiences across generations, and that her artistic legacy would continue to inspire for years to come.
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The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conveyed its condolences, saying her demise had cast a deep pall of sorrow across the nation.
The party noted that Asha Bhosle, a recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recorded thousands of songs in over 20 Indian and foreign languages — an achievement widely regarded as a rare cultural treasure.
The BJP described her as one of the most recorded artists in the history of world music, calling her passing an irreparable loss to both the Indian film industry and the global music fraternity.
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi remembered Asha Bhosle as a timeless musical genius whose voice transcended generations.
He highlighted her special bond with Assam, noting that she had lent her voice to several timeless Assamese songs that remain invaluable cultural assets.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi also recalled her celebrated collaborations with legendary Assamese musician Bhupen Hazarika, saying those works had enriched both music and cinema in lasting ways.
All three parties extended heartfelt condolences to Asha Bhosle's family and admirers, affirming that her legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.