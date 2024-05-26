Assam: Pollution in Deepor Beel raises concerns in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Situated in Guwahati city, the Deepor Beel is a very important water body in terms of biodiversity and ecology. This Ramsar site has, however, seen increasing pollution levels because of the dumping of the city’s waste on its edge.

Although GMC had moved the dumping ground of the city from the lake itself to a nearby area, the pollutants continued to find their way to the lake. Rains easily wash off poisonous chemicals, heavy metals, and carcinogens from the waste dumping ground to the protected wetland. The Pamohi River, which connects to this water body, also carries huge quantities of dissolved and undissolved pollutants into the lake. Despite the National Green Tribunal’s orders to ensure that there is no further pollution in the water body, no concrete action has been taken by the government or the urban local body in this direction. In such conditions, locals as well as environmentalists have raised concerns regarding the water body and asked the departments concerned to take the necessary steps.

Also Read: Guwahati: Deepor Beel’s pollution persists despite efforts (sentinelassam.com)