Assam: Polly Borgohain awarded USTM PhD for research on women's role in Muga culture

GUWAHATI: Polly Borgohain has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for her thesis titled "An Analytical Study on Muga Culture by Women as a Means of Livelihood in Assam".

She conducted her research under the supervision of Dr Nurujjaman Laskar, Associate Professor in the Department of Business Administration at USTM, and the co-supervision of Dr Azizur Rahman, Principal of the Sericultural Training Institute, Titabor, under the Directorate of Sericulture, Government of Assam.

She is the daughter of Ganesh Borgohain and late Khiroda Borgohain, and hails from Ward No. 3, North Lakhimpur, Assam, a press release said.

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