Meghalaya: USTM holds Orientation Programme 2026 for new students

SHILLONG: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) organised its Orientation Programme 2026 at the university’s Central Auditorium on Thursday, welcoming newly enrolled students and introducing them to academic life, career development and their responsibilities as young learners.

Nagaland Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along attended the programme as the chief guest. Addressing the students, Along stressed the role of education in shaping individuals and society and urged them to remain committed to learning while developing confidence and character. He also encouraged the students to use their time at the university meaningfully and prepare themselves to make positive contributions to society and the future of the region and the country.

USTM Chancellor and Chairman of ERDF Mahbubul Hoque delivered the welcome address and greeted the minister and the newly enrolled students.

The orientation programme provided a platform to familiarise the students with the university community, its values and the opportunities associated with campus life. It also highlighted the importance of holistic development alongside academic achievement.The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by USTM Vice-Chancellor Prof G D Sharma, a press release said.

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