Assam: Portal to reopen for filling in HSLC 2026 forms from November 1 to 6

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Div-1, has announced that the online form filling up portal for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2026, will be re-opened for a final period from November 1 to November 6, 2025.

According to the official notification issued by ASSEB, all registered schools that have not yet completed the form filling up process are directed to do so within this extended timeframe through the board’s official portal — site.scbaonline.org.

The notification further states that students whose forms are filled during this extended period will be treated as Above Poverty Line (APL) Category candidates. Heads of institutions have also been instructed to ensure that the bank details of all candidates are updated if not done earlier.

Additionally, the board has allowed schools to make necessary corrections in student details through the Checklist Correction facility available on the form filling up portal. However, it has made it clear that no further extension will be granted under any circumstances.

Earlier, the form filling up process for the HSLC Examination 2026 had started on September 1 and was initially scheduled to continue till October 4. Later, the deadline was extended to October 21 for form submission and October 24 for payment submission. With this final reopening, ASSEB has urged all schools to complete the process promptly to avoid any inconvenience.

