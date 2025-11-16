Assam: Portal to reopen on November 17 for filling in HSLC 2026 forms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced that the online portal for HSLC Examination 2026 form fill-up will be reopened from November 17 to November 20. The deadline for submission of payment has been fixed for November 21.

According to the official notification all registered schools that have not completed the form fill-up process during the earlier window must do so within this extended period. Students whose forms are submitted during this timeframe will be treated under the APL category only.

The Board has also instructed Heads of Institutions to update the bank details of candidates if the information has not already been uploaded. Additionally, any errors in student particulars may be corrected through the Checklist Correction option available on the form fill-up portal.

The ASSEB has made it clear that no further extension will be provided under any circumstances.

Earlier, the form filling up process for the HSLC Examination 2026 had started on September 1 and was initially scheduled to continue till October 4. Later, the deadline was extended to October 21 and once again the portal was reopened from November 1 to November 6.

