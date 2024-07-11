Assam: Portion of guard wall collapses in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A portion of the guard wall of the Juri collapsed after a heavy shower on Tuesday evening, making the Juripar road extremely vulnerable. The Juri coming down from 9th Mile Khanapara flows through Juripar to Silsako. With the urban flood situation worsening, the Juripar Road turns into a river as the Juri overflows even after a 15-minute downpour. While Ashim Saikia, GMC Ward No 59 Councillor visited the spot late Tuesday evening, the PWD has put a bamboo barricade on Wednesday morning as a temporary measure.

