Incessant rains for past 9 days lead to pathetic road conditions in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Most of the roads in Dibrugarh have become a death trap for the residents after the roads were waterlogged for the past nine days due to incessant rains. The condition of the roads has become dangerous and can lead to any incident. Due to waterlogging for several days in all the 22-wards of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), the roads have developed cracks and big potholes.

“If immediate repair works have not been taken up then the vehicles will be damaged and accidents can also happen while crossing such roads,” said a resident.

Dibrugarh town has been under water for the past nine days due to waterlogging and the water remains stagnant because the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain could not flush out the rainwater due to massive encroachment.

“After using high-power pumps, the water of Dibrugarh town was flushed out into the Brahmaputra. The water resided but most of the roads have developed cracks and big potholes,” said another resident. The residents of the town have become agitated due to the waterlogging problem and the district administration has become a mute spectator.

“We will repair all the roads which were damaged due to waterlogging. We are inspecting the damaged roads,” stated an official.

Also Read: Assam: Freshman social of KPM Senior Secondary School held in Sivasagar

Also watch: