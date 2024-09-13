Assam: Posting of Panchayat and Rural Development Officials Kept in Abeyance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Until the completion of the block re-organization process, the transfer and posting of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department will be kept in suspension.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department issued a notification regarding its posting and transfer. As per the notification, “In view of block re-organization process undertaken by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Government of Assam, and for administrative convenience, transfer and posting of officers of Panchayat and Rural Development Department is kept in abeyance till completion of Delimitation exercise and upcoming Panchayat Elections in state of Assam.”

