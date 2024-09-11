Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Reviews Progress of Panchayat and Rural Development Schemes in Nagaon

NAGAON: The Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Ranjeet Kumar Dass reviewed the implementation as well as the progress of various schemes under the department in a meeting held at the Nagaon District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Local MLA Rupak Sharma, Raha MLA Shashikanta Das, Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, CEO of Nagaon Zilla Parishad Ananta Kumar Gogoi, and other officials concerned participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), MGNREGA, and other schemes under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. He directed the officials to complete the construction of the remaining houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) by September 30.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission and emphasized the need to focus on ‘One District One Product’ to promote local products. He also inspected the progress of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department and informed that 42 lakhs new ration cards have been issued and another 20 lakhs will be issued soon. Over 7,000 people in Nagaon district have already applied for ration cards and will benefit from this scheme.

