Assam: Power consumers oppose 3,200-MW deal, files objection before AERC

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The All Assam Electricity Consumers’ Association (AAECA) has lodged a formal objection with the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) against the proposed agreement between the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and Adani Power Ltd. (APL) for procurement of 3,200 MW of thermal power.

In a letter submitted to the AERC Chairman, AAECA Convenor Ajoy Acharjee said the association learnt from media reports that APDCL has sought approval to purchase power from Adani Power, and that the Commission has already permitted the petition. The consumers’ body alleged that stakeholders were “kept in the dark” during the APDCL hearing conducted on October 17, 2025, terming it a violation of consumer rights.

AAECA expressed concern over the Commission’s observation in its order that the tariff proposed for procurement from Adani Power was “slightly on the higher side.” The association questioned why approval was granted despite such a remark, warning that any cost escalation would ultimately burden consumers.

The association further argued that instead of entering into high-cost power purchase agreements with private entities, the state should prioritize strengthening the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) to enhance in-house power generation capacity. Handing over key power supply responsibilities to private players would undermine infrastructure built with public funds, AAECA said, calling the move “unjust and illegitimate.”

Demanding immediate intervention, AAECA urged AERC to scrap what it described as an “anti-people” deal and direct APGCL to take urgent steps to augment its own generation capacity in the interest of Assam’s electricity consumers.

