GNRC hospital hosts Spring CME 2026: Clinical Neurophysiology Update

GUWAHATI: GNRC Hospitals successfully conducted its Spring CME 2026 - Clinical Neurophysiology Update on Friday, at the NEDFi Convention Centre, Guwahati, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event brought together leading neurologists, neurosurgeons, and medical professionals from across the region for an enriching evening of academic exchange focused on the science of Clinical Neurophysiology and its critical role in managing neurological disorders.

The programme was organised by the Department of Neuroscience, GNRC Medical, North Guwahati, under the aegis of GNRC Hospitals - an institution that has stood at the forefront of neurological care in Northeast India for nearly four decades. Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder-GNRC Universal Health Mission and GNRC Group of Hospitals, served as the Chief Patron of the event - a fitting recognition of his foundational contribution to clinical neurophysiology in the region. It was Dr Borah who introduced GNRC's first EEG facility over four decades ago, planting the seed for what has since grown into a legacy of neurological excellence.

The event was graced by Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, Director, Medical Education, Assam, as Chief Guest. His presence lent significant institutional endorsement to the programme and reinforced the importance of continued medical education in advancing healthcare quality across the state.

Addressing the media Dr Nomal Chandra Borah said, "Clinical Neurophysiology has been close to my heart since the very beginning of GNRC. When we acquired our first EEG machine four decades ago, it was a statement of belief - that the people of Northeast India deserve access to advanced neurological diagnostics, not someday, but now. Spring CME 2026 is a continuation of that belief. Bringing together the finest academic minds in the country to Guwahati, to enrich our clinicians and elevate the standard of neurological care in this region, is precisely what GNRC was built for."

"This CME was born from a simple conviction - that the clinicians of this region deserve access to the same quality of academic updates that their counterparts in major metros do. Neurophysiological investigations like EEG, NCV, and EMG are often underutilised simply because of knowledge gaps, not infrastructure gaps. We wanted to bridge that. Having experts of the stature of Prof. Jayantee Kalita and Prof. Manjari Tripathi present here, in Guwahati, is itself a statement of intent," stated a press release.

Also Read: Beltola College Holds Free Health Camp With GNRC Guwahati