Assam: Prabajan Virodhi Manch seeks action against offenders of Mangaldoi incident

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prabajan Virodhi Manch has demanded actions from the Municipal Board, Mangaldoi and the Superintendent of Police, Darrang against the offenders who assaulted Jiten Deka and his son Sasanka Deka. Prabajan Virodhi Manch convenor Upamanyu Hazarika mentioned the incident and demanded that justice be done.

“On 24.04.2024, Jiten Deka went to sell his vegetable produce in the daily market, operated by the Municipal Board in Mangaldoi. As soon as he entered the market, he was obstructed, beaten up severely and threatened by those of Bangladeshi origin in the said market for selling his produce in this market. His son, Sasanka came to his assistance upon being called and he too was severely beaten up with lathies and sharp weapons suffering injuries requiring urgent treatment at the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. This entire incident was captured on video and became viral on social media, ” said the convenor.

“Malaya Deka, wife of Jiten Deka immediately lodged a complaint in the Mangaldoi Sadar Police Station on 24.04.2024, on which no action was taken. Thereafter, upon protest demonstrations by the people of Howly village, a complaint was finally registered on 04.05.2024, after which one person was arrested. The video very clearly shows several persons beating and chasing both the victims, but only one person has been arrested. Even the Municipal Board, Mangaldoi has taken no action against the vendors in the market,” he added.

“On 17.05.2024 we demanded the Chairperson of the Mangaldoi Municipal Board, Nirmali Devi to immediately cancel the licenses of the offending vendors and prohibit them from selling their produce in the market. On the same day, we asked Prakash Sonowal, Superintendent of Police, Darrang to take immediate action against the other offenders who can be seen in the video as well as all those associated with the crime, ” said Upamanyu Hazarika.

He further added, “In yet the other shocking and gruesome incident in Dudhnoi where two 13 years old Bodo girls being raped by Bangladeshis and 19 years old brother Hiranmay Khaklary murdered by these rapists is demonstrative of the future of the indigenous in Assam. Until and unless NRC re-verification is carried out, 80 Lakhs Bangladeshis are detected as foreigners and safeguards and reservation of land, job, etc. is granted to the indigenous, Assam is headed towards becoming a Bangladeshi majority State.”

