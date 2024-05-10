Man detained by Chandmari Police for assault on his father walks free

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A man was detained by Chandmari Police for attacking his aged father with a piece of wood but was later allowed to go free after the victim requested the police for the release of his son.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a video of a man attacking an older man with a piece of wood was shared widely. The incident took place in the Jyoti Nagar locality of the Bamunimaidam area of the city, and Chandmari Police soon detained the individual. According to police sources, he was charged under sections 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police sources, however, on Thursday morning, the victim arrived at the police station and pleaded with them to let their son go free, after which he was allowed to leave.

