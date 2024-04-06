Assam Pradesh Congress Committee alleges violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP, moves Chief Electoral Officer

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, alleging violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) by the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll in the state.

In its letter to CEO, APCC general secretary Anowar Ahmed said, "It has been observed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been openly violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act 1951 by way of carrying different government circulated forms having photographs of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and distributing them house to house, asking voters to fill out the government forms for getting the benefits of Arunodoi and other such government schemes. This is carried out throughout Assam while the Election Code of Conduct is in vogue. This has been done to garner votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A few such acts have received wide publicity on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, etc."

"Therefore, I, on behalf of the Indian National Congress and the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, have brought into notice the above-noted facts and pray that appropriate actions may be taken for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its workers and campaigners," Ahmed said.

In another letter to the CEO, Assam, Ahmed said, "…the Bharatiya Janata Party has been violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act 1951 in the ensuing Lok Sabha Election, 2024, by circulating various schemes highlighting the distribution of monetary packages to the tune of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 12,500, and Rs. 25,000 to students of different categories. These packages with monetary references are violations of the Representation of People Act as well as the Model Code of Conduct that is in force now. In fact, the same has been done in clear violation of Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, the same being 'bribery' in nature."

