Guwahati: In a sad turn of events, three youths lost their lives after they went for a swim in the Brahmaputra river. They were residents of the Amiya Nagar locality of Chandmari and had visited the Sunsali Ghat near Noonmati. Identified as Debojit Bhuyan, Rahul Das, and Kukil Kalita, they drowned in the river. Their bodies were later recovered from the water.

