Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) forms legal panel to monitor Zubeen Garg case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi, has constituted a high-level legal committee to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and judicial proceedings related to the death case of Zubeen Garg. The committee comprises senior and experienced advocates who will track developments in the case and ensure that due legal processes are followed. The members of the committee are senior advocates Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury and Ram Prasad Sarmah and advocate Dilip Choudhury, Hamidur Rahman, Hemanta Kalita and Rubi Gogoi. According to party sources, the decision reflects the APCC leadership’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice in the matter. The committee will regularly review the status of the investigation and court proceedings and apprise the party leadership of any significant developments.

