Cabinet Approves Special Prosecutors for Zubeen Garg Case, PM's Assam Visit Discussed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet today took several decisions, including the formation of a five-member special public prosecution team to pursue the Zubeen Garg death case in court.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the cabinet has approved a team of special public prosecutors to speed up the outcome of the Zubeen Garg case in the court. The special team comprises Ziaul Kamar, Senior Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor; Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri as Additional Special Public Prosecutor; Kishor Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor; Pranjal Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor; and Vikash Jammar as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor.

The cabinet also decided to contribute Rs 5 crore to the trust that Zubeen Garg's family and associates are setting up.

Another decision taken by the cabinet today is to allot one bigha of land at Betkuchi to Bodo Sahitya Sabha for setting up a multipurpose project.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the cabinet discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming two-day visit to Assam. On January 17, the PM will arrive in Guwahati and be present as chief guest to witness the special Bagrumba dance performance by 8,000 to 10,000 dancers at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Before landing in Guwahati, the PM is scheduled to stop over at Kolkata to flag off the first Vande Bharat sleeper express from Kolkata to Guwahati.

He further stated that the PM will address a public rally at Kaliabor on January 18, the second and last day of his visit. In the rally, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the Kaliabor to Bokakhat elevated corridor. The cost of the project is Rs 6,957 crore. The land requisition and tendering process for the project is in the final stage. Despite the construction of the elevated corridor, buses and small vehicles will be permitted to traverse through Kaziranga on the existing road, allowing tourists to visit Kaziranga National Park. However, trucks will not be allowed on the existing road, and they will have to pass through the elevated corridor once it is completed.

He also mentioned that the Prime Minister will virtually flag off two new trains: the Dibrugarh to Gomti (Lucknow) and the Guwahati to Rohtak express trains.

