Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) to hold post-poll review meetings from May 29

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has initiated an extensive post-election review exercise following the results of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

In a circular issued by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, the party appointed several MLAs, former MLAs and senior Congress leaders as District Observers to oversee and conduct district-level post-election review meetings across the state.

The review meetings will be held from May 29 to June 2, 2026, covering assembly-wise performance assessments in respective districts. All District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents have been directed to organize the meetings in coordination with party observers and senior office-bearers.

According to the circular, the meetings will examine the party's electoral performance, identify organisational drawbacks, analyse constituency-wise results and discuss the future roadmap for strengthening the Congress organisation in Assam ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The APCC has also made it mandatory for party In-Charge Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries and Joint Secretaries to remain present during the review sessions.

The initiative is being undertaken under the direction of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, as the party begins introspection and restructuring efforts after the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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