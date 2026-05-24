Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala fails to appear before Guwahati police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala did not appear before the Crime Branch under the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, on Saturday despite being summoned for questioning. The summons was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into a case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The case was registered after Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Sharma possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad. Earlier, the Crime Branch had interrogated Pawan Khera. The Crime Branch had issued a notice to Surjewala at his Delhi residence directing him to appear before the agency. According to sources, citing certain difficulties, Surjewala wrote to the police stating that he would not be able to appear before the Crime Branch on Saturday.

Police are expected to issue another notice to Surjewala for a subsequent appearance.

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