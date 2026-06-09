Guwahati

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Appointed Bipul Gogoi as GS (Administration)

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed Bipul Gogoi as its General Secretary (Administration).
APCC
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed Bipul Gogoi as its General Secretary (Administration). The appointment was made through an official order issued on Monday by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi.

Bipul Gogoi had earlier served as a General Secretary of the APCC, looking after organisational affairs. However, he was relieved of that responsibility after contesting the Assembly elections. Subsequently, Ramanna Barua was assigned the role of General Secretary (Organisation).

Also Read: BJP-led government failed to address public concerns: APCC President Gaurav Gogoi

APCC
Bipul Gogoi
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com