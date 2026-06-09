Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Appointed Bipul Gogoi as GS (Administration)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed Bipul Gogoi as its General Secretary (Administration). The appointment was made through an official order issued on Monday by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi.

Bipul Gogoi had earlier served as a General Secretary of the APCC, looking after organisational affairs. However, he was relieved of that responsibility after contesting the Assembly elections. Subsequently, Ramanna Barua was assigned the role of General Secretary (Organisation).

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