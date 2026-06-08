BJP-led government failed to address public concerns: APCC President Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam has failed to fulfill the expectations of the people despite receiving a massive electoral mandate.

Taking to the media, Gogoi said the government has been unable to control the rising prices of essential commodities and fuel, exposing what he described as its “anti-people character.”

Gogoi claimed that Chief Minister and his ministers are currently more focused on issues related to power-sharing and cabinet positions than on addressing the hardships faced by the public. He alleged that efforts are being made to appease dissatisfied legislators while ordinary people continue to suffer from inflation and an uncontrolled market situation.

The APCC president stated that the Congress party has launched a fresh outreach programme aimed at rebuilding the organisation in line with the aspirations of the people. He said the party has been reviewing the reasons behind its poor performance in the Assembly elections by engaging directly with the public and gathering feedback from across the state.

Gogoi informed that a meeting was held at Rajiv Bhawan to assess the party’s strategy for upcoming by-elections and to discuss how Congress can effectively champion public issues. He added that observers have been deputed to all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, and reports prepared by them are currently being discussed with the party’s central leadership.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was convened at Rajiv Bhawan to deliberate on the party’s preparations for the forthcoming by-election in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting, chaired by Gogoi, was attended by MP Rakibul Hussain, former Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Deputy Leader of Opposition Jayaprakash Das, former minister Pranati Phukan, Congress legislators, Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, Congress leader Roselina Tirkey, and other members of the committee constituted for the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

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