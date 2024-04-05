Guwahati

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Appoints Panel for Campaign

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) assigned three party leaders to lead the campaign for Congress’ candidate for the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Mira Borthakur Goswami.
Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) assigned three party leaders to lead the campaign for Congress’ candidate for the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Mira Borthakur Goswami. The three leaders are: Dr. Ashwin Kumar Mahanta, former minister Pronay Rabha, and former MLA Deben Daimary. The three will especially concentrate in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. 

