Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Appoints Panel for Campaign

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) assigned three party leaders to lead the campaign for Congress’ candidate for the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Mira Borthakur Goswami. The three leaders are: Dr. Ashwin Kumar Mahanta, former minister Pronay Rabha, and former MLA Deben Daimary. The three will especially concentrate in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area.

Also Read: Ranee Narah denied ticket, APCC's media chairman Bharat Narah quits post (sentinelassam.com)