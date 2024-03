Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress named Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency yesterday. The party denied its ticket to Ranee Narah, another ticket aspirant from the constituency.

The development, according to sources, led APCC's (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) media chairman Bharat Narah to quit his posts as a mark of dissatisfaction.

