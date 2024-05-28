Assam Pradesh Congress Committee demands removal of MLAs suspended from party

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the removal of the MLA status of those politicians who had been suspended from the party over anti-party activities. Even after Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Debabrat Saikia had presented the complaints based on facts, these suspended MLAs have not been removed from their seats in the house. Alleging very slow processing of the matter by the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, APCC threatened to take the matter to Court if these politicians were not removed.

Speaking about this development, APCC president Bhupen Borah said, “The maximum punishment for such anti-party activities is expulsion from the party. Hence we have requested the Speaker of the House to expel them from their positions as MLAs.”

He also added that APCC will go through a major reshuffling soon after the Lok Sabha election results are declared. “In the past few years, those members who have worked sincerely for the party and those who have devoted their time and attention towards the party with dedication will be given new positions. Reshuffling will be done right from the booth level to the APCC level many leaders will be removed from their positions to make way for dedicated members of the party, “ he said.

Bhupen Borah further added, “After the election process is over, we will conduct four special seminars in different parts of the state to take the party closer to the people. These four seminars will be dedicated to four important points for the state including the tea industry; agriculture, irrigation and animal husbandry; education; and industries and entrepreneurship. The first one of the seminars will be organised on 15 June in Upper Assam.”

He mentioned that the Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the party will meet after the election process is completed and that this meeting will be organised to prepare a roadmap for the future endeavours of the party. He also said that a training process is underway for the workers who will be involved in the counting process and that senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India and Member of the Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibbal had recently spoken about the same. Bhupen Borah also mentioned that the number of seats for the party as well as the number of voters will increase this year.

