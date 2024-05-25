Mahapurush Madhabdev Award: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Borah demand for continuation of award

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah raised the demand for the continuation of the Mahapurush Madhabdev Award that has been halted by the state government.

Speaking to the media today, Borah said, "The then Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, introduced the Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev Award in 2005. However, the subsequent BJP government could not continue the award. The government has forgotten the great man. The role played by Mahapurush Madhabdev in cultural, intellectual, spiritual, religious, and linguistic unity and coordination is no less important than that of Srimanta Sankardev."

Also Read: Guwahati: Directorate of Archaeology, Assam is organising a seminar on burial traditions on May 25 and 26

Also Watch: