Assam Pradesh Congress Committee demonstrates in front of Dispur SBI

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demonstrated in front of Dispur SBI in support of its demand for the bank to make public the amount of election donations received through electoral bond schemes.

The State Bank of India moved the Supreme Court, seeking time until June 30, 2024, to comply with a direction to make public details of electoral bonds purchased since April 2019. The Supreme Court on February 15 annulled the electoral bond scheme for political funding. The apex court ordered that by March 6, SBI must submit details of the electoral bonds purchased between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024, to the Election Commission of India. The Court said that details, which must include the purchase of each electoral bond, the donor's name, which party they donated to, and the denomination of the electoral bond purchased, must be made public by the Election Commission by March 13, 2024.

The APCC demonstrated against the bank, seeking more time from the apex court. It was alleged that the BJP was using the SBI as its political weapon.

AICC (All India Congress Committee) leaders, including Pawan Khera and Mahima Singh, were also present at the demonstration.

Also Read: ASSAM: CID summons APCC Chief Bupen Borah for second time