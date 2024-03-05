ASSAM: CID summons APCC Chief Bupen Borah for second time

GUWAHATI: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has summoned Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah for the second time.
The APCC Chief has been asked to appear before the Assam CID in Ulubari on March 7, 2024, for questioning regarding the damage to public property during the Assam leg of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
This is the second time Borah has been called by the CID. He had earlier missed the first summons from the department on March 2.
Borah is being investigated in connection with FIR/Case No. 55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. The case is registered at Basistha Police Station.
The summon stated that failing to appear on the specified date before the CID in the Ulubari area of Guwahati, Borah could face arrest.
As per the summon order, Borah is required to follow several conditions such as: cannot commit future offenses, cannot tamper with any case-related evidence, refrain from intimidating or offering offer inducements to individuals connected to the case, will have to ensure appearance before court and also cooperate with investigations, will have to reveal facts truthfully, provide all the necessary documents, cooperate in apprehending any accomplice, cannot allow destruction of any evidence related to the investigation, and other such conditions which may be imposed on him by the Investigation Officer.
Earlier in January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that an FIR had been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other state leaders including APCC chief Bhupen Borah for allegedly damaging public property during the Nyay Yatra in Assam.
The incident occurred during a clash between police and Congress workers in Guwahati as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
As per reports, Rahul Gandhi was prevented from entering Guwahati during the yatra, prompting protests from party members who broke barricades and chanted slogans.
Following the clash, police resorted to the use of force to halt the Congress workers, and erected barricades at two locations to block the Yatra from entering the city limits.
ALSO WATCH: