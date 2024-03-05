ASSAM: CID summons APCC Chief Bupen Borah for second time

GUWAHATI: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has summoned Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah for the second time.

The APCC Chief has been asked to appear before the Assam CID in Ulubari on March 7, 2024, for questioning regarding the damage to public property during the Assam leg of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

This is the second time Borah has been called by the CID. He had earlier missed the first summons from the department on March 2.

Borah is being investigated in connection with FIR/Case No. 55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. The case is registered at Basistha Police Station.