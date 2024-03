Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Kumar Borah expelled Anjan Borah from the Indian National Congress (INC) with immediate effect. In an order, the APCC made it clear that Anjan Borah was a co-opted member of the APCC, not the general secretary.

