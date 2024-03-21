Assam: 1,500 Congress Workers Join BJP in Karimganj Before Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, more than 1,500 Congress workers switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika during a program in Karimganj District of Assam.
The workers supported Congress MLA Purkayastha, who recently decided to support the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who kicked off his election campaign for BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah in the Karimganj parliamentary constituency, said, “Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has backed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and today, his followers and supporters have joined the BJP.”
Hazarika said that he believes that the BJP will win an additional 15,000 to 20,000 votes in Karimganj as a result of this joining, and make BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah a winner.
It may also be mentioned that Kamalaksha Purkayastha, a three-time MLA from North Karimganj, has not officially joined the BJP but has expressed his support for the party.
Welcoming the new candidates, Hazarika took a jab at the grand old party, highlighting the BJP’s dedication to development and good governance.
The Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7. The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.
In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.
The CEC had earlier announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The voting will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be taken on June 4.
Preparing for the elections, the Bharatiya Janata party had earlier released the list of candidates for Assam on 11 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha seats.
