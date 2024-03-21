Assam: 1,500 Congress Workers Join BJP in Karimganj Before Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, more than 1,500 Congress workers switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika during a program in Karimganj District of Assam.

The workers supported Congress MLA Purkayastha, who recently decided to support the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who kicked off his election campaign for BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah in the Karimganj parliamentary constituency, said, “Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has backed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and today, his followers and supporters have joined the BJP.”