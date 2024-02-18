Guwahati

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora expelled the recently replaced Golaghat District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Dadu Taye
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Expels Dadu Taye

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora expelled the recently replaced Golaghat District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Dadu Taye, from the party with the expiry of the 72-hour deadline given to him to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him. The APCC appointed its general secretary, Golab Saikia, as the in-charge president of Golaghat DCC in place of Taye yesterday.

The APCC took disciplinary action against Taye for meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, besides felicitating him at a meeting in Golaghat recently.

