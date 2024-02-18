Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Expels Dadu Taye

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora expelled the recently replaced Golaghat District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Dadu Taye, from the party with the expiry of the 72-hour deadline given to him to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him. The APCC appointed its general secretary, Golab Saikia, as the in-charge president of Golaghat DCC in place of Taye yesterday.

The APCC took disciplinary action against Taye for meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, besides felicitating him at a meeting in Golaghat recently.

