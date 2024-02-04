APCC president Bhupen Bora boosts up partymen in Barak Valley with slogan ‘My Booth My Responsibility’

Silchar: With the slogan ‘My Booth My Responsibility’, the APCC president Bhupen Bora had asked the Congress workers to plunge into the fray to regain two Lok Sabha seats in Barak Valley. Bora, who was in a two day trip in Barak Valley, had a hectic schedule as he addressed meetings with various wings of the party in all the three districts. Bora while speaking with the media persons said, the party had been trying to strengthen the booth level committees to counter the BJP. Wings like Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, Seva Dal had been asked to reach to the common people to highlight the roadmap of the party to save the country from communal divisive politics of the saffron brigade as well as to underline the failure of the ruling party in materialising the pledges they had made in the last election. “The intolerable price coupled with unemployment problems had plagued the overall development process in the country. And on the top of it, the ruling party had been dangerously trying to divert the attention of commoners from the real issues with divisive communal politics. Only the Congress with its ideology of secularism and justice for all can bail out the nation from this crisis,” Bora said.

APCC president made it clear that the party would field candidates belonging to the Muslim community in Karimganj and Dhubri in accordance with the population pattern of these two constituencies.

Criticizing the claim made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Rahul Gandhi had used his ‘body double’ during the latter’s Nyay Yatra in Assam, Bora said, the success of the Congress rally had unnerved Sarma. Rahul Gandhi had unmasked the failure and corruption of the present government in the state and this had made Chief Minister so much frustrated that he has started making absurd allegations, Bora said. He said, the state government had broken all rules and norms to stop the Nyay Yatra which had tarnished the image of the tolerant Assamese society. “Last year Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the on going Nyay Yatra had crossed various non Congress states but not a single instance could be seen where the state government had stoop to such low like Assam. This was a clear instance that Himanta Biswa Sarma is now a nervous person,” Bora retorted.

