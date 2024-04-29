Assam Pradesh Congress Committee issues show-cause notice to MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Borah issued a show-cause notice to West Goalpara MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on charges of anti-party activities.

In a statement issued today, the APCC said that based on allegations against the MLA from Congress workers in Goalpara district, it issued the show-cause notice. The APCC asked the MLA to respond to the notice by Monday, failing which the party would take stern action.

