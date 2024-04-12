Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah campaigns in Sonitpur

Sonitpur: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah today criticized BJP led state government terming it was a ‘trouble giving engine’ not a ‘double engine’. The APCC chief who attended a series of poll campaign meeting in Sonitpur HPC arrived on Thursday morning at BandarmariDurgaMandap by helicopter and addressed a public meeting wherein he claimed that various promises made by the BJP-led Assam government to take the state on the path of progress and development have not been materialized in the true sense.

“Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is making false promises of creating jobs, but ultimately failing to keep his promises.” He accused and said that due to the BJP government’s so called good governance people are suffering from menace like skyrocketing price hike, forceful implementation of CAA, alleged domination upon the descent voice of the people etc. “Citizen of the nation now today have no any right to raise voice against any misdeeds which is nothing but a drastic attempt to scrap the democracy,”he said. He also said that by trying to make the nation an opposition free country BJP is going to bring anarchism. Claiming Congress would win minimum 10 seats in this general election he urged the people to bring a change to the country through their mandates to Congress party and he also said that if the party comes to the power in the center they would expedite inquiries against the corrupt BJP leaders.

In the programme, the party candidate for the Sonitpur seat, PremalalGanju alleged that BJP is using every power besides money to woo the voters while Congress is on the fray honestly seeking the support of the common people of the constituency. Expressing his confidence of sailing the boat smoothly Ganju stated that if he wins he would give priority in giving employment of the unemployed youths and proper development instead of creating beneficiary. Among others, the programme was graced by District President of the Congress Party, DadulBarkataki, former MP, BulinKuli, senior congress worker and ex-Councilor of Bandarmaripanchayat Sunil Kachari.

