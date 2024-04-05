Assam Pradesh Congress Committee issues show-cause notice to MLA; spokesman quits party

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The resignation spree from the state Congress continues unabated. While the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) issued a show-cause notice to a party MLA today, a spokesperson of the APCC resigned as a primary member of the INC (Indian National Congress) today.

APCC organizational general secretary Bipul Gogoi issued a show-cause notice to Goalpara West MLA Alhaz Abdur Rashid Mondal on the charge of, as he said, deliberately violating party discipline and getting involved in many anti-party activities that raised questions in the minds of party workers. “They have categorically mentioned your direct involvement against INC’s Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate, Rakibul Hussain,” Gogoi quoted party workers as alleging.

“As directed by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, a show-cause notice has been served to you, and you are requested to send your reply within two days as to why action should not be taken against you for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities,” Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, Gogoi also issued a similar show-cause notice to APCC’s senior spokesperson, Romen Kumar Borthakur, on the charge of ‘deliberately violating party discipline and getting involved in anti-party activities’. “You are hatching a conspiracy to damage the image of the party spreading complete false information and allegations. As directed by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, a show-cause notice has been served to you, and you are requested to send your reply within three days as to why no strong action should be taken against you for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities,” Gogoi said.

However, Barthakur informed the media that he had already resigned from all party posts and primary membership in the INC with immediate effect.

