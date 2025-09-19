Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Lodges FIR against BJP

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has lodged a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly creating and circulating provocative AI-generated videos targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi.

According to the APCC, the videos—uploaded by BJP leaders and workers on September 12 and 15 through official Facebook pages—used morphed images of the two leaders and portrayed minority communities as a burden on Assam. The Congress alleged that such disinformation campaigns were aimed at spreading communal hatred ahead of the BTC elections.

The FIR, filed under the signature of the APCC Media Department Chairperson, warned that the videos could spark communal discord across the state.

Later in the day, a Congress delegation led by APCC general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi met State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sharma and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent action against what it described as BJP’s “divisive propaganda machinery”. The delegation demanded that the Election Commission ensure the deletion of such posts from BJP’s official social media handles, including Twitter, and prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence for electoral gain.

Addressing the media, Congress officials condemned the BJP’s actions, calling them “despicable” and warning against further misuse of AI for communal purposes.

