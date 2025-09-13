APCC president Gaurav Gogoi terms CM Sarma Government ‘anti-son of soil’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday accused Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of betraying every community in Assam and described his government as “anti-son of soil.”

Addressing media at Kajalgaon in Chirang district while campaigning for Congress candidate Sanjib Wary, Gogoi said, “Narendra Modi had assured six communities of ST status. But when the Koch-Rajbongshi people came out on the streets demanding their rights, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government brutally attacked them at Golokganj. We strongly condemn this brutality.”

He added that various indigenous groups and communities had taken to the streets against the BJP government. “Koch-Rajbongshis, Morans, unemployed youths—all are protesting against his illegal decisions. He harassed minorities in the name of eviction at Goalpara. He assured Bengali people of solutions but now questions their identity. He promised Assamese people implementation of the 6th Schedule, yet handed over 40,000 bighas of land to Ambani and Adani. The truth is, he has failed everywhere as CM—except in gathering wealth for himself,” Gogoi alleged.

On the upcoming BTC elections, Gogoi expressed optimism about the Congress party’s performance. “We are united now and working hard. We hope for the best in the BTC polls, and one thing is sure—we will form the government in the 2026 Legislative Assembly election,” he declared.

Also Read: SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Pak link’ explosive: CM Sarma

Also Watch: