Assam Pradesh Congress Committee opens control room for Lok Sabha poll in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam opened its war room (control room) at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in Assam. APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Bora opened the room today.

The three-room war room will be equipped with 12 computer sets and 700 mobile phones. AICC's (All India Congress Committee) war room representatives, Arung Garg and Shibu Roy, were present at the opening of the room. Mehdi Alam Bora will be the chairman of the war room, with Dr. Sanju Baruah as co-chairperson.

Also read: APCC president Bhupen Bora boosts up partymen in Barak Valley with slogan ‘My Booth My Responsibility’