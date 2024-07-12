Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to conduct meetings regarding bye-elections

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ahead of the bye-election in multiple constituencies of the state, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Jitendra Singh, is scheduled to visit the state. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Bora announced the schedule for the upcoming visit.

On July 15, 2024, a meeting was held with party office bearers from Bihali, Samaguri, Bongaigain Sidli, and Dholai in the presence of AICC secretaries, CLP leaders, the working president, MLAs, and MPs.

On July 16, 2024, organisational meetings will be held with party leaders of APCC, DCC, BCC, and frontal organisations in 7 groups: Upper Assam, North Bank, Middle Assam, Hills Districts, Barak Valley, and Lower Assam. On July 17, 2024, a meeting will be organized with PAC members, MPs, MLAs, and contesting candidates for the 2024 Parliamentary Election, along with senior leaders, to formulate a plan of action.

Also Read: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee holds Disciplinary Action Committee meeting in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)