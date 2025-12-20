Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to Launch Statewide Outreach from Today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will launch a strong, statewide mass outreach campaign titled “Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress” from December 20, aimed at directly engaging with people across Assam and gathering public opinion to shape a people-centric vision for a “New Assam”.

As part of the programme, a team of the Pradesh Congress on Friday departed from Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati for the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. The team is led by former MP and Chairman of the APCC Election Management Committee Ripun Bora, MLA Nurul Huda, and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur. From tomorrow, the team will interact with local residents in the two hill districts to collect feedback and understand grassroots concerns.

The campaign formally commenced with the first team visiting Zubeen Garg Kshetra at Sonapur, where they paid floral tributes at the memorial of the cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi will personally participate in the outreach programme in Majuli and Dibrugarh. Between December 21 and 24, Gogoi is scheduled to attend public meetings and outreach programmes in Dibrugarh, Makum, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh will also take part in several meetings across the state starting December 20. Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Debabrata Saikia will participate in the programme in Barpeta, Bajali and other districts of Lower Assam. In the Barak Valley, MP and Chairman of the Election Manifesto Committee Pradyut Bordoloi will interact with people from various sections in Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Bora, chairman of the APCC Election Campaigning Committee, will join the outreach journey on December 21 in Darrang, December 22 in Sonitpur, and December 23 in the Biswanath district.

