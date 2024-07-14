Assam Pradesh Congress Committee urges state government to set regulations for boats

A Correspondent

Boko: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, along with a team of Congress MLAs, met on Saturday with the family members of the five victims who lost their lives on Thursday evening due to a boat capsize at Simlitola in the Goalpara district.

The APCC team met with every victim family, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families, and provided financial assistance. During the media interactions, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah urged the state government to set regulations on boats. “If rules and regulations have to do with motor vehicles, they should also set regulations for boats; this is because boat accidents often happen in Assam,” Borah said. Borah also said that just as strict laws have been enacted for driving motor vehicles strict laws should be enacted for boats.

Borah also criticized that after the Majuli boat capsized incident, the state government directed that all boats must have life jackets but didn’t set rules and regulations. “I also request that all MLAs discuss the matter of employment for the victim family members with the Assam Chief Minister,” added Borah.

Along with Bhupen Kumar Borah, MLAs Wajed Ali Choudhury, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das, Jadob Swargiyari, AK Rashid Mandal, Pradip Sarkar, and many other APCC members met the bereaved families.

Also Read: Goalpara boat tragedy: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma consoles victims’ families (sentinelassam.com)