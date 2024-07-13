Goalpara boat tragedy: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma consoles victims’ families

GOALPARA/BOKO: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday visited Goalpara and met the victim families of the boat tragedy that happened on Thursday evening where five people drowned at Nobagoto Simlitola. The boat suddenly capsized when more than twenty people were returning in a wooden country boat after a cremation ceremony.

When the other people swam to safety, five people drowned in the river. Later, local people and SDRF fished out the bodies of Manjit Saha, Jagat Karmakar and Sujan Malakar. The two other bodies of Gauranga Malakar and Uday Sarkar were recovered from the area on Friday.

The Chief Minister consoled the victim families and handed over cheques of four lakh rupees each as an ex-gratia. The district guardian minister Ashok Singhal accompanied the CM in his tour besides the district commissioner Khanindra Choudhury who was present on the occasion.

