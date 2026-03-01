Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samity (APMS) begins centenary celebrations at Kalakshetra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samity (APMS) began its centenary year celebrations in 2026, marking 100 years since its establishment in 1926 by noted social reformer and Padma Shri awardee Chandraprabha Saikiani.

Founded to safeguard women’s rights and promote their empowerment across Assam, the organization had played a pioneering role in forming women’s committees in various districts during a time of considerable social challenges. Over the decades, the Samity had grown into a wide and influential body with numerous branches across the state.

The two-day centenary programme started today at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra and will continue till tomorrow. The celebration has been organized to commemorate the historic milestone and uphold the legacy of its founder.

In a statement, the Samity sought the presence, support and cooperation of members and well-wishers to make the centenary celebration a success. The appeal was issued by President Gita Sharma and General Secretary Suchitra Keot on behalf of the organization.

