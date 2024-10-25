Assam: Pratibondhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam Vents Ire against Non-Payment of Pension

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government has slashed the benefits of the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme, cutting off the monthly pension for differently abled individuals of Rs 1,000.

PSSA (Pratibondhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam) secretary Nipen Malakar said, “Apart from depriving differently abled people of their dues, the state government has stopped the payment of monthly pensions to them. After the amalgamation of the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme and the Orunudoi scheme, half of the specially abled neither get the Deen Dayal Divyangjan pension nor do they get the benefits under the Orunudoi scheme.” The organization urged the government to provide a Rs 3,000 allowance, in line with Delhi’s Rs 5,000 allowance, to support differently abled individuals. If their demands aren’t met, PSSA threatened that it would resort to vigorous protests.

