Assam: P&RD engineers transferred before MCC yet to join places of posting

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Panchayat and Rural Department (P&RD) has warned a section of assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers, and junior engineers of disciplinary action if they do not join their respective posts. The department transferred these engineers before the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) of the general election came into force in the state.

In a letter, the P&RD Secretary asked all CEOs (Chief Executive Officers) and all BDOs (Block Development Officers) of the department to release the transferred officers immediately. “I am directed to request that you instruct all assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers, and junior engineers under your administrative control to join their respective places of posting immediately who have been transferred by the government in the interest of public service during the months of February and March of 2024 before the declaration of the Model Code of Conduct for the parliamentary election, 2024, failing which will invite appropriate disciplinary action against them.”

