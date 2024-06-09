NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum representatives meet Assistant Divisional Engineer at Haflong

Haflong: To assess public demand and grievances, the NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF) met Assistant Divisional Engineer at Haflong on Saturday. During the discussion three key issues were highlighted during the meeting. They were urgent repair and improvement of approach roads of New Haflong and New Harangajao Railway Stations.

NCHISF raised the urgent need for repair and improvement at these stations to enhance passenger safety and comfort. ADEN informed the ISF representative that the restoration of the Harangajao road will commence immediately.

An estimate for the repair of the New Haflong approach road will be prepared and submitted within 15 days. They demanded proposed New Railway Line Silchar to Lanka Alternate Rail Route via Chandranathpur.

NCHISF raised public concerns regarding the proposed new railway line and urged the railway authorities to respect the will of the public and avoid proceeding against it. NCHISF representatives were advised to approach the GM construction to raise the issue, as he is the appropriate authority.

The construction of a foot over bridge at Maibang was a long-standing demand of the public. It was emphasized to ensure safe pedestrian crossing, improve accessibility, and reduce the risk of accidents. ADEN informed NCHISF that he will take up the matter with higher authorities.

